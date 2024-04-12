International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $15.50 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 301,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

