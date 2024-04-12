International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE IFF opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

