International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $81.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE IFF opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,171,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

