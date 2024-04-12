Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,926. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

