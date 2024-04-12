Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $73.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

