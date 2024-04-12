Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Isabella Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ISBA opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.18). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

Isabella Bank Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.