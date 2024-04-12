iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $78.63 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

