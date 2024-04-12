iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $92.39 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
