iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 2,871.2% in March

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, an increase of 2,871.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

WOOD opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $68.91 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

