iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 2,625.0% in March

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 2,625.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EEMA opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $414.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth about $507,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

