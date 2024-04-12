iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

