iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $107.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.