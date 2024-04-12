iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

