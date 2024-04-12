Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.60.

Get Itron alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 32.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Itron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Itron by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Itron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.