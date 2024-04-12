ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Up 4,022.7% in March

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 4,022.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ITV Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $9.02 on Friday. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

ITV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

