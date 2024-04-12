Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,998,000 after buying an additional 101,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,816,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.