Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,998,000 after buying an additional 101,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,816,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

