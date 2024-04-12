Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 2,932 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

