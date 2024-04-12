Jefferies Financial Group Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $585.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $447.91 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $521.88 and a 200-day moving average of $466.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,220,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,089,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

