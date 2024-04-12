JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $280.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.90.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $248.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of CDW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

