JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $28.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSTM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Constellium Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSTM opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Constellium has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 177,868 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

