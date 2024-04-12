JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.
ROR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Rotork Stock Down 0.5 %
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
