JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

ROR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROR

Rotork Stock Down 0.5 %

About Rotork

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 327.20 ($4.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.36). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 314.42.

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.