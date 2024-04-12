JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $53.53. 821,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,611,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
