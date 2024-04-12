JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $53.53. 821,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,611,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 129,931 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,515,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

