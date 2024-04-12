Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) PT Raised to $80.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.38. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $95.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

