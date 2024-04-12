KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $510.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,914,134.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,474 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $65,946.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,914,134.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $398,012.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,548.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 266,506 shares of company stock worth $3,554,466 and have sold 75,978 shares worth $1,070,918. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 802,871 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 402,045 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 383,435 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 497,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 358,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.