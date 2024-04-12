Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Receives Outperform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$8.86 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.45.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinross Gold Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total transaction of C$130,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

