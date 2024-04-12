Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
NASDAQ KRNT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
