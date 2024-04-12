Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

