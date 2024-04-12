Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 12,440 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $906.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $826.53 and a 200 day moving average of $604.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

