Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 19th. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

LBAI stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $727.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

