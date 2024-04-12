Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

NYSE LVS opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

