Lavanya Chandrashekar Purchases 5 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($35.82) per share, for a total transaction of £141.50 ($179.09).

Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 5 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,904 ($36.75) per share, for a total transaction of £145.20 ($183.77).

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,805 ($35.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,676 ($33.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,895.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,913 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,913.37.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,472.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.21) to GBX 3,550 ($44.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,180 ($40.25).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

