Lazard, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAZ. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Lazard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Lazard has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $42.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $47,063,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 265.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 574,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lazard by 84.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 466,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

