LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.47% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
LENZ Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 998,009 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $15,000,075.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,319,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,889,665.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing aceclidine-based eye drop to enhance vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
