Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

