Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
Featured Articles
