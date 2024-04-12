Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after purchasing an additional 857,187 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $95.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

