Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 10410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

Specifically, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.