Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.46

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.46 and traded as high as C$69.24. Linamar shares last traded at C$68.20, with a volume of 62,778 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNR. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$93.00 to C$91.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$82.50.

Linamar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 10.0864553 earnings per share for the current year.

Linamar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,978.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,978.98. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Further Reading

