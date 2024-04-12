Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Insider Buys £59,692.50 in Stock

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £795.90 ($1,007.34) per share, for a total transaction of £59,692.50 ($75,550.56).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,000 ($50.63).

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £802.57 ($1,015.78) per share, with a total value of £40,128.50 ($50,789.14).

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 242 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £820 ($1,037.84) per share, for a total transaction of £198,440 ($251,158.08).

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 100 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £847.90 ($1,073.16) per share, with a total value of £84,790 ($107,315.53).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael Lindsell acquired 34 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £843.66 ($1,067.79) per share, for a total transaction of £28,684.44 ($36,304.82).

Shares of LTI stock opened at GBX 796 ($10.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 813.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 845.14. Lindsell Train has a twelve month low of GBX 713.92 ($9.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($13.86).

About Lindsell Train

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

