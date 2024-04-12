Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

About Lipocine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

