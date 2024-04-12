Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.15.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
