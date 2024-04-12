Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 193.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LBPH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

LBPH opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

