Lucas GC Limited’s (NASDAQ:LGCL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 15th

Lucas GC’s (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 15th. Lucas GC had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Lucas GC Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LGCL opened at $2.54 on Friday. Lucas GC has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
About Lucas GC
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lucas GC
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Lucas GC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucas GC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.