Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

