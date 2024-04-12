Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Raised to $16.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 5.36. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

