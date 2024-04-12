Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MKS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.36).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 259.56 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 157.20 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

