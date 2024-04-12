Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $142.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

