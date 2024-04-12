Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,376 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.14% of Materialise worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 128,350 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 380,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56,220 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 37,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Materialise stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

