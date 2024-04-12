Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

MTTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. Matterport has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative net margin of 126.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. Analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,726.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,038,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,812.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,726.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,038,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,812.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,909 shares of company stock worth $884,072. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

