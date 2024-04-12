Matthew Thomas Richards Sells 1,500 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.91), for a total transaction of £20,040 ($25,363.88).

Matthew Thomas Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of Solid State stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.83), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($25,249.97).

Solid State Stock Performance

Shares of SOLI stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($16.96) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,297.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,280.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. Solid State plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,474.25 ($18.66). The company has a market cap of £151.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

Solid State Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,181.82%.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

