M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:SAA opened at GBX 177 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07. M&C Saatchi has a 52-week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 194 ($2.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.79. The company has a market capitalization of £216.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8,850.00 and a beta of 1.30.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

