M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
M&C Saatchi Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON:SAA opened at GBX 177 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07. M&C Saatchi has a 52-week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 194 ($2.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.79. The company has a market capitalization of £216.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8,850.00 and a beta of 1.30.
About M&C Saatchi
