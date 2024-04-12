MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00. The company traded as high as C$33.51 and last traded at C$33.30, with a volume of 326631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.01.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.64.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEG Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at MEG Energy

MEG Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.44.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3198041 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.